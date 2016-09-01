Oil Futures Drop For a Fourth Session In a Row

Oil futures fell for a fourth session in a row Thursday to settle at their lowest level in three weeks. Reported comments from Russia pointed to the country's unwillingness to join in on a possible plan to stabilize oil production, U.S. crude supplies rose in the latest week, and a fall in U.S. manufacturing activity raised worries about energy demand. October WTI crude dropped $1.54, or 3.5%, to settle at $43.16 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest finish since Aug. 10, according to FactSet data.
