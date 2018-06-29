Officials: Report boosts prospects for 2nd shipping lock

Michigan officials say the federal government is taking a big step toward approving a long-sought project to boost cargo shipping on the Great Lakes.

Gov. Rick Snyder and members of Congress say a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers report improves prospects for constructing a second navigation lock that can accommodate the largest vessels hauling iron ore and other cargo between Lake Superior and the other lakes.

Just one of the Soo Locks on the St. Marys River can handle 1,000-foot ships. Officials say if it's disabled, steelmaking and other manufacturing industries would be severely damaged.

A Corps spokeswoman declined to comment ahead of the report's release. But Snyder and lawmakers say it raises a key cost-benefit score that previously has prevented a second lock from getting federal funding.