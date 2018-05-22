NYSE appoints Stacey Cunningham as first female president

article

Stacey Cunningham will be making history.

She will reportedly become the first female president of the New York Stock Exchange in the exchange’s 226-year history.

Cunningham will take over that role on Friday.

She has been the Chief Operating Officer since June 2015.

Cunningham will replace Thomas Farley as head of NYSE, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Farley’s new job will be as the head of Far Point, a new special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, backed by Daniel Loeb's hedge-fund firm Third Point, according to the Journal.

The NYSE's announcement means two of the world's best-known stock-exchange operators, NYSE Group and Nasdaq, will be run by women. Adena Friedman became chief executive of Nasdaq in January 2017.