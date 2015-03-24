NY says 13 more businesses coming to tax-free college space with new job commitments

New York officials say 13 more businesses have agreed to expand or locate to tax-free zones sponsored by colleges and universities while committing to bring new jobs.

Economic development officials say Monday the 13 expect to invest $11.4 million and create 268 jobs.

They will locate in tax-free areas sponsored by Canisius College in Buffalo, Keuka College in the Finger Lakes, the State University at Stony Brook on Long Island, SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, SUNY Ulster in the mid-Hudson Valley and University at Buffalo.

That follows commitments by 43 other businesses to create 2,100 jobs in Buffalo, Ithaca, Brooklyn, Binghamton, Rochester, Albany and Stony Brook.

For generating jobs they can operate 10 years without state income, business, corporate and sales taxes, local and property taxes and franchise fees.