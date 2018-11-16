Nvidia, Nordstrom fall; PG&E, Sprint rise

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Nvidia Corp., down $37.96 to $164.43

Continue Reading Below

The chipmaker said it had a large number of unsold chips because of a big drop in mining of cryptocurrencies.

Nordstrom Inc., down $8.06 to $50.93

The department store retailer issued weak guidance for the full year.

PG&E Corp., up $6.66 to $24.40

Remarks by the head of California's utility regulator reassured investors that the financial hit from the state's wildfires could be limited.

Advertisement

Williams-Sonoma Inc., down $6.80 to $53.76

The cookware seller said products were delayed because of shipping congestion out of China ahead of U.S. tariffs.

Intel Corp., up 72 cents to $48.83

The company announced a $15 billion increase to its stock buyback authorization.

Shoe Carnival Inc., up $2.78 to $39.87

The company reported earnings that were much higher than analysts were forecasting.

Sprint Corp., up 19 cents to $6.31

Reuters reported that the chief financial officer of T-Mobile said its acquisition of Sprint could close early next year.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up 77 cents to $78.96

Share in energy companies rose along with the rice of U.S. crude oil.