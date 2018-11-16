Nvidia, Nordstrom fall; PG&E, Sprint rise

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Nvidia Corp., down $37.96 to $164.43
The chipmaker said it had a large number of unsold chips because of a big drop in mining of cryptocurrencies.
Nordstrom Inc., down $8.06 to $50.93
The department store retailer issued weak guidance for the full year.
PG&E Corp., up $6.66 to $24.40
Remarks by the head of California's utility regulator reassured investors that the financial hit from the state's wildfires could be limited.
Williams-Sonoma Inc., down $6.80 to $53.76
The cookware seller said products were delayed because of shipping congestion out of China ahead of U.S. tariffs.
Intel Corp., up 72 cents to $48.83
The company announced a $15 billion increase to its stock buyback authorization.
Shoe Carnival Inc., up $2.78 to $39.87
The company reported earnings that were much higher than analysts were forecasting.
Sprint Corp., up 19 cents to $6.31
Reuters reported that the chief financial officer of T-Mobile said its acquisition of Sprint could close early next year.
Exxon Mobil Corp., up 77 cents to $78.96
Share in energy companies rose along with the rice of U.S. crude oil.