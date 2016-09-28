Nutanix Bumps Up Expected IPO Price Range

Nutanix Inc. said Wednesday it could bring in as much as $32.2 million more than previously expected from its initial public offering, as it bumped up the expected per-share price range to $13 to $15 from $11 to $13. The business cloud platform company still plans to sell 14 million shares, or up to 16.1 million shares if the underwriters exercise options to buy additional shares, to raise up to $241.5 million. The lead underwriters include Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and RBC Capital Markets. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "NTNX."
