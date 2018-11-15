Nobody hurt as fire damages Abilene Reporter News building

Nobody has been hurt in a fire that damaged the Abilene Reporter-News building and forced newspaper personnel to evacuate.

Abilene Fire Department officials are seeking the cause of Thursday's blaze in the multi-story structure in downtown Abilene. Editor Greg Jaklewicz says a few people were inside the building when the fire broke out around 9:15 a.m. and everyone got out safely.

A story on the Abilene Reporter News website says lights had flickered inside the building minutes before the fire. Some staffers saw fire and electrical sparks outside a third-floor utility room.

The fire was extinguished around midday Thursday, with crews checking for hot spots.

Abilene Fire Department Deputy Chief John Brunett says experts will determine the building's stability.

