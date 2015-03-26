Noble Energy 2Q Earnings Pregame Scorecard

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) has beaten estimates for five straight quarters and will go for a sixth when it reports again on Thursday, July 26, 2012.
Expectations
Continue Reading Below
Analysts currently expect Noble Energy to come in with earnings of $1.06 per share on revenues of $1.03 billion. Estimates range from earnings per share to earnings per share. Over the past three months, the average estimate has moved down from $1.48.
Stock Movement
The stock fell $5.17 per share between May 10, 2012 and May 15, 2012.
Company Fundamental Trends
Stock Ratings
Advertisement
Analysts are bullish on the stock as 15 analysts rate it as a buy and there are no sell ratings. Analyst sentiment has been waning recently, as the average rating has dropped slightly over the past three months.
Last Quarter's Results
In the first quarter, profit rose 1778.6% to $263 million ($1.47 a share) from $14 million (8 cents a share) the year earlier, exceeding analyst expectations. Revenue rose 29.6% to $1.17 billion from $899 million.
Summary
Reporting Period: 2Q
Date of Release: Thursday, July 26, 2012 before market open
EPS: $1.06
Revenue Estimate: $1.03 billion
(Company fundamentals by Xignite Financials. Earnings estimates provided by Zacks)