Live: Trump speaks at police convention in Orlando, Florida

No one hurt after JetBlue engine fire aborts Vegas takeoff

MarketsAssociated Press

Officials say no one was injured when an aircraft engine fire forced an aborted takeoff in Las Vegas of a JetBlue flight to Boston.

McCarran International Airport spokesman Chris Jones said Monday the fire did not spread and no injuries were reported in the 11:30 a.m. Sunday incident involving JetBlue Flight 178.

Jones says the Airbus with 146 passengers and crew aboard returned safely to a passenger gate.

JetBlue said in a statement that a right engine fire suppression system activated, and Jones says airport firefighters responded.

Flight records show the rescheduled flight departed Las Vegas at 7:15 p.m. Pacific time and arrived at Logan International Airport in Boston at 3:10 a.m. Monday Eastern time.