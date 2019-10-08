Nissan names new CEO

Nissan has a new CEO.

The Japanese automaker’s board of directors has chosen China head Makoto Uchida as its new chief executive, effective no later than Jan. 1, 2020.

"The board concluded that Uchida is the right leader to drive the business forward. Nissan’s Nomination Committee led the nomination process and assessed candidates thoroughly in line with the new three-committee governance structure established in June," Yasushi Kimura, chair of Nissan's board of directors, said in a press release. "We expect Uchida to lead the company as one team, immediately focus on the recovery of the business and revitalize the company."

Uchida’s selection follows the resignation of Hiroto Saikawa on Sept. 9 who stepped down after admitting that he was overpaid. Saikawa, whose resignation ended the era of controversy surrounding former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, said he didn’t know about the payments and didn’t order them.

Nissan also named Mitsubishi Motors Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta as its COO and Nissan Senior Vice President Jun Seki to the position of vice-chief operating officer.