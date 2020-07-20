Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Nikola stock tanks on plan for 24M share offering

Existing shareholders can sell up to 53.4M shares

close
Nikola founder and executive chairman Trevor Milton on rolling out Nikola zero-emissions auto products before releasing to the public.video

Nikola unveiling Badger truck in about 4 months

Nikola founder and executive chairman Trevor Milton on rolling out Nikola zero-emissions auto products before releasing to the public.

Nikola Corp. shares plunged Monday after a regulatory filing showed the company is planning to issue up to 23.9 million shares.

Continue Reading Below

The Phoenix-based electric-truck maker said late Friday that it will issue warrants that allow holders to buy shares at $11.50 apiece – 76 percent below the $48.84 where they settled on Friday. The total number of shares outstanding will rise from 360.9 million to 384.8 million if all of the warrants are exercised.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
NKLANIKOLA39.24-9.60-19.66%

Nikola plans to use the proceeds from the warrants for general corporate purposes.

In the filing, Nikola also announced exiting shareholders could sell up to 53.4 million shares.

Nikola is set to report its second-quarter results on Aug. 4. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expect a 13-cent per-share loss on revenue of $30,000.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Shares were up 45 percent through Friday since going public on June 3 at $33.69 apiece.