Nike and Wells Fargo soar while Constellation Brands drops

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Wells Fargo & Co., up $1.81 to $55.44

Continue Reading Below

After receiving approval from the Federal Reserve, the bank plans to buy back $24.5 billion in stock and raised its dividend.

Nike Inc., up $7.98 to $79.68

The sneaker maker had a strong fourth quarter as its North American sales improved.

Novartis International AG, up $2.54 to $75.54

The drugmaker plans to spin off of its Alcon eye care device business and buy back more stock.

Advertisement

Constellation Brands Inc., down $13.46 to $218.87

The wine, liquor and beer company reported a smaller quarterly profit than analysts expected.

Synnex Corp., down $10.23 to $96.51

The high-tech contractor agreed to buy customer management company Convergys in a deal the companies valued at $2.8 billion.

KB Home, up $1.86 to $27.24

The homebuilder posted a larger profit and better sales than Wall Street anticipated.

Hess Corp., up $1.33 to $66.89

Energy companies continued to rally with oil prices as energy stocks completed their best quarter since 2011.

FirstEnergy Corp., down 28 cents to $35.91

Utilities and other high-dividend stocks lagged the rest of the market.