NFL's Mychal Kendricks signs contract despite insider trading guilty plea

NFL linebacker Mychal Kendricks is expected to play on Monday after signing a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks just days after pleading guilty to federal insider trading charges.

Kendricks, 27, is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 24, near the end of the 2018 NFL season. He faces up to 25 years in prison after admitting that he used insider tips to earn $1.2 million in illegal profits.

Despite his pending sentence, the NFL has not suspended Kendricks or otherwise ruled that he cannot sign with a team. The Cleveland Browns released Kendricks on Aug. 29, hours after he was indicted.

“The matter is under review. He is currently permitted to sign and participate in activities including games,” the NFL said in a statement.

Kendricks is expected to suit up immediately because several Seahawks linebackers are currently injured, ESPN reported. The Seahawks play the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

A six-year NFL veteran, Kendricks was accused of conspiring with investment banker Damilare Sonoiki on four illicit transactions in exchange for kickbacks and perks like game tickets.

"I'm making the decision because it's the right thing to do," Kendricks said in federal court when asked to explain his guilty plea, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. "I know that I made the decision to accept information, secret information, and it wasn't the right thing to do."

Kendricks has earned more than $20 million in salary during his time in the NFL.