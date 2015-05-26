New York Stock Exchange's 10 most active stocks at 1 p.m.

A look at New York Stock Exchange 10 most-active stocks at 1 p.m.:
AT&T Inc. rose 1.1 percent to $33.16 with 23,563,400 shares traded.
Bank of America Corp. fell 1.5 percent to $15.39 with 49,071,300 shares traded.
FXCM Inc. rose 3.8 percent to $2.47 with 12,822,600 shares traded.
Ford Motor Co. fell .7 percent to $14.60 with 18,732,600 shares traded.
Freeport McMoran Copper & Gold Inc. fell 2.6 percent to $17.91 with 15,662,900 shares traded.
General Electric Co. fell 1.1 percent to $24.12 with 21,676,400 shares traded.
Peabody Energy Corp. fell 1.8 percent to $6.13 with 17,520,400 shares traded.
Pfizer Inc. fell .9 percent to $32.30 with 14,355,500 shares traded.
Twitter Inc. fell 1.8 percent to $38.22 with 13,506,500 shares traded.
United States Steel Corp. rose 14.0 percent to $24.24 with 21,969,500 shares traded.