Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets
Published

New York Stock Exchange plans exchange in 'pro-business' Texas

NYSE Group president Lynne Martin touted Texas' 'pro-business atmosphere'

close
'The Claman Countdown' panelists Bankim Chadha and Scott Redler analyze market metrics. video

The market is very focused on inflation, expert says

'The Claman Countdown' panelists Bankim Chadha and Scott Redler analyze market metrics.

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Texas, "a fully electronic equities exchange," is coming to Dallas.

The announcement came Wednesday, and stated the NYSE Chicago "will reincorporate in Texas and be renamed NYSE Texas," providing companies with a new venue to list their securities.

Several high-profile firms, including Elon Musk's Tesla, and SpaceX, have relocated their headquarters to Texas, attracted by the state's perceived favorable legal and regulatory environment. 

"As the state with the largest number of NYSE listings, representing over $3.7 trillion in market value for our community, Texas is a market leader in fostering a pro-business atmosphere," Lynn Martin, president of NYSE Group, said in a statement.

CANDIDATE FOR CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER PLEDGES TO TARGET TESLA VEHICLES WITH 100% TARIFFS

NYSE floor with traders in February 2025

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the opening bell in New York City on February 12, 2025. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP / Getty Images)

"We are delighted to expand our presence in the Lone Star State, which plays a key role in driving our U.S. economy forward" Martin continued. 

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott met with NYSE leaders on Monday to discuss the launch, local FOX 4 reported. 

"With the launch of NYSE Texas, we will expand our financial might in the United States and cement our great state as an economic powerhouse on the global stage," Abbott said, according to FOX 4.

PRESIDENT TRUMP, INDIA'S MODI TO TACKLE TRADE, TARIFF TENSIONS AT HIGH-STAKES MEETING

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on FOX Business

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott , who previously appeared on FOX Business, responded to the move to bring NYSE Texas to Dallas.  (FOX Business  / Fox News)

A potential competitor is already in the works, as the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE), a new venture backed by financial giants including BlackRock, Citadel Securities and Charles Schwab, is targeting a 2026 launch after submitting paperwork late last month to operate as a national securities exchange, Reuters reported.

It will also be a fully electronic equity exchange headquartered in Dallas. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TSLA TESLA INC. 336.51 +8.01 +2.44%

The Tesla Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, US, on Thursday, June 23, 2022. NYSE Group President Lynn Martin said Texas is the state with the largest number of NYSE listings. (Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"We have known all along that Texas is the best place to do business," a TXSE spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Reuters following the news. "The Texas Stock Exchange is harnessing this momentum to build a national securities exchange in our home state."

Reuters contributed to this report. 