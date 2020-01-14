New video shows two Iranian missiles hit Ukraine plane in Iran
WASHINGTON -- New security camera footage shows two Iranian missiles, fired 30 seconds apart, hit a Ukrainian commercial airliner after takeoff from Tehran on Jan. 8, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.
The missiles were launched from an Iranian military facility eight miles away from the plane, the newspaper said. Neither missile took down the plane immediately and the video shows the plane on fire and circling back toward Tehran airport, it said.
