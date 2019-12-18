New Jersey driver's license bill for illegal immigrants is 'reckless': CBP acting commissioner

Mark Morgan, a career FBI official who is currently serving as the acting U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner, said New Jersey’s new measure that allows undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver’s license is outright dangerous.

“From someone who’s dedicated basically my entire adult life to this country -- specifically law enforcement -- for decades, I am outraged by this,” he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday. “This is reckless.”

New Jersey lawmakers approved the measure on Monday, sending it to Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk, who is expected to sign it into law.

Morgan believes the bill protects "illegal aliens and criminals" and discredits an effective tool of law enforcement which ensures the safety of Americans.

“And every time you do that," he said, "this entire nation is less safe because of it.”

Thirteen states, including Delaware, New York and the District of Columbia allow immigrants without legal status to get drivers’ licenses, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

