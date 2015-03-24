New Jersey approves Revel closure plan as casino workers gather for prayer service

Soon-to-be unemployed casino workers are gathering on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City for a rally and prayer service.

The gathering came hours after New Jersey officials issued a final closure order for Revel, one of three casinos closing down in the next few weeks.

Showboat and Trump Plaza are also shutting down.

The Rev. Eric McCoy is president of the Atlantic City Fellowship of Churches and says he hopes God can open new doors for the nearly 8,000 casino workers losing their jobs.

The shutdowns are part of a rapid unraveling of Atlantic City's gambling market, which began the year with 12 casinos but will have eight before summer ends.

The Atlantic Club closed in January.