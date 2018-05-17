New Jersey again loses logo suit with Florida pizza shop

New Jersey once again has been told to hit the road in its legal battle with a Florida-based pizza franchise over its logo.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office panel found there are similarities between the Garden State Parkway's logo and the one used by Jersey Boardwalk Pizza, but on Monday it dismissed the New Jersey Turnpike Authority's claims, saying the businesses are unrelated.

The company's green and yellow sign substitutes pizza for Parkway and lists subs, cheesesteaks and pasta. It has stores in Key Largo, Tavernier and Homestead.

Attorney Justin Klein tells NJ.com the company's owners are proud New Jersey natives who created the logo to honor their home state. The company also won in U.S. District Court in 2015.

Authority spokesman Tom Feeney says the agency is exploring its appeal options.

