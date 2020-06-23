Expand / Collapse search
Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

New home sales rise surprisingly strong 16.6% in May

The report shows a much better performance than expected

Real estate expert Katrina Campins says while there's an influx of buyers in the housing market, there isn't enough inventory for them to choose from at the moment. video

Real estate expert Katrina Campins says while there's an influx of buyers in the housing market, there isn't enough inventory for them to choose from at the moment.

WASHINGTON  — Sales of new homes rose a surprisingly strong 16.6% in May with the reopening of major parts of the country potentially fueling activity in the housing market.

The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that sales of new single-family homes rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 676,000 last month.

That was a much better performance than expected. Many economists had forecast that sales would fall in May.

The new home sales numbers come just one day after the U.S. reported a 9.7% plunge in May sales of existing homes to an annual rate of 3.91 million, the slowest pace in nearly a decade.

There are hopes that the housing slump that occurred with the virus shutdowns could be coming to an end, though the millions of jobs lost to the pandemic could impede any rebound.

