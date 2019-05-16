NC's highest court hears arguments about Blackbeard flagship

A lawsuit over the rights to photos and video from the wreckage of the pirate Blackbeard's flagship is still winding its way through North Carolina courts, four years after the legal conflict began.

The New Bern Sun Journal reports the state Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday about the ownership issue. The state's highest court will decide which lower court should hear the case next.

A Florida-based company found the wreckage of the Queen Anne's Revenge off the North Carolina coast in 1996. Intersal contends the state breached a contract giving the company some exclusivity to images.

An Intersal attorney argued the case should be heard in Business Court, where monetary damages can be awarded. State lawyers argue the case qualifies only for administrative court, where they say it's been settled.

