National Oilwell Varco, Inc. Still Hasn't Hit Bottom Just Yet

article

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue Reading Below

Well, that did not go quite as expected. Heading into the third quarter, National Oilwell Varco's (NYSE: NOV) CFO said that the company expected revenue to bounce 10% off the bottom due to "large projects booked earlier in the year and see continued improvement in our production-related businesses." Instead, the company delivered another sequential decline in revenue. While the company did have several positives in the quarter, it was certainly a "glass half full/glass half empty" quarter depending on one's perspective.

Drilling down into the numbers

For the third quarter, National Oilwell Varco reported revenue of $1.65 billion, which is down 5% from last quarter and 50% below the year-ago quarter:

Data source: National Oilwell Varco. Chart by author. (Note: In millions of dollars.)

Advertisement

Two of the company's four segments drove that decline. Revenue in the rig systems segment slumped 17% sequentially and 69% year over year to $470 million. Worse yet, the segment only recorded $185 million of new orders, which barely replaced half of the $363 million of orders it shipped out of its backlog, pushing it down to $2.76 billion. Revenue in the rig aftermarket segment also declined, down 12% from the second quarter and 44% from the year-ago quarter.

On a more positive note, the wellbore technologies segment reported a 3% increase in revenue from last quarter, though revenue is down 37% from the third quarter of last year. Finally, completion and production solutions revenue edged up 1% sequentially, though, like the other segments, revenue was down sharply from last year, slumping 32%. In addition, new orders were only $184 million, which again only replaced about half of therevenue coming out of the backlog, pushing it down to $812 million.

Turning to profitability, or lack thereof, National Oilwell Varco reported a net loss of $1.36 billion, or $3.62 per share. However, $1.09 billion of that loss was the result of goodwill impairments, severance charges, facility closures, and the write-off of other items. After adjusting for those items, the net loss narrows to $128 million, or $0.34 per share. However, like revenue, that is a further decline from last quarter when the company turned in an adjusted loss of $114 million, or $0.30 per share. The operating loss did narrow, though, from $270 million to $108 million while adjusted EBITDA rose from $25 million to $68 million for those looking for some positives.

CEO Clayton Williams had this to say about the quarter:

Clearly, he is a glass-half-full type.

Image source: Getty Images.

A look at the outlook

Next, Williams turned to the outlook for what lies ahead, saying:

Williams notes that that North American energy markets, driven by shale plays, are starting to recover. That is no surprise given what shale producers have been saying and doing. For example, leading shale drillerDevon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is one of a handful of companies that has increased its capex budget to accelerate drilling in the second half of this year. In Devon Energy's case, it added $200 million to its budget boosting it to between $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion. Also, as a result of recently completed asset sales, Devon has another $1 billion in cash earmarked to accelerate its activity.

That said, the offshore markets are a different story as they continue to weaken. An evidence of this is the ongoing contract losses and rig retirements at leading offshore drilling contractor Transocean (NYSE: RIG). Thus far, Transocean has retired 28 rigs and could retire between six and 12 more over the next few years, which will dampen demand for rig equipment from National Oilwell Varco.

Despite this dichotomy in the oil market, National Oilwell Varco continues to invest for the eventual recovery in all its markets. That led it to make another bolt-on acquisition during the quarter, acquiring Fjord Processing in a roughly $150 million deal. Furthermore, with $1.51 billion in cash and $4.5 billion in available credit, it has plenty of capacity to make additional acquisitions.

Investor takeaway

National Oilwell Varco's third-quarter results were another step in the wrong direction. That said, the company is starting to get much more optimistic about the near-term outlook for its shale-focused businesses. While the recovery in its international and offshore segments appears farther away, given what the industry has gone through over the past two years, any optimism is a welcome sign.

A secret billion-dollar stock opportunity The world's biggest tech company forgot to show you something, but a few Wall Street analysts and the Fool didn't miss a beat: There's a small company that's powering their brand-new gadgets and the coming revolution in technology. And we think its stock price has nearly unlimited room to run for early in-the-know investors! To be one of them, just click here.

Matt DiLallo owns shares of National Oilwell Varco. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends National Oilwell Varco. The Motley Fool owns shares of Devon Energy. Try any of our Foolish newsletter services free for 30 days. We Fools may not all hold the same opinions, but we all believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.