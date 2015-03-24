Nasdaq's 10 most active stocks at 1 p.m.

A look at Nasdaq 10 most-active stocks at 1 p.m.:
Apple Inc. rose 1.2 percent to $95.12 with 32,254,400 shares traded.
BlackBerry Ltd. rose 5.1 percent to $11.16 with 23,160,000 shares traded.
Cisco Systems Inc. fell .2 percent to $25.15 with 10,427,000 shares traded.
Facebook Inc. fell 1.2 percent to $65.51 with 17,443,700 shares traded.
GT Advanced Technologies Inc. fell 13.5 percent to $16.91 with 19,802,700 shares traded.
Intel Corp. fell .4 percent to $31.01 with 10,827,200 shares traded.
Micron Technology Inc. fell 2.1 percent to $33.04 with 13,920,000 shares traded.
Microsoft Corp. rose .7 percent to $42.09 with 11,538,500 shares traded.
NewLead Holdings Ltd. fell 6.2 percent to $.14 with 50,396,100 shares traded.
Sirius XM Radio Inc. fell 1.2 percent to $3.42 with 24,527,700 shares traded.