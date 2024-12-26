Nasdaq slides, IRS giveback, tech worker shortage debate

-Stocks end shortened Christmas week on a down note but its not all bad news

STOCKS SWING: U.S. stocks ended the shortened Christmas week on a down note but still managed to rack up weekly gains…more on the markets here.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 44782 -128.65 -0.29% SP500 S&P 500 6047.15 +14.77 +0.24% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 19403.947849 +185.78 +0.97%

A+ FOR APPLE: The iPhone maker is nearing a new milestone; $4 trillion in market cap. A first for a U.S. company…Check shares of Apple here.

VIDEO: Investors are underestimating Apple, so says one investor.

IMMIGRATION DONE RIGHT?: America needs to import skilled foreign workers because we don't have enough domestic talent, argues Elon Musk …continue reading here.

WINDFALL: The IRS may actually owe you money. Here's how to see if you're eligible…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Elsewhere, taxes are front and center for the incoming Trump administration.

IN REVERSE: 2024 was not the year for EV makers…continue reading here.

RETAIL TWIST: The Container Store filed for Chapter 11 but insists it can continue to survive…continue reading here.

WALMART'S FANCY: Walmart says it's attracting more high-income shoppers. Here's why…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Walmart's CFO tells FOX Business what's behind the transformation.

THANK YOU: After nearly three decades as one of Fox's most trusted and respected anchors, Neil Cavuto signed off earlier this month…FAREWELL

