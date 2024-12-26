Nasdaq slides, IRS giveback, tech worker shortage debate
STOCKS SWING: U.S. stocks ended the shortened Christmas week on a down note but still managed to rack up weekly gains…more on the markets here.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|44782
|-128.65
|-0.29%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|6047.15
|+14.77
|+0.24%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|19403.947849
|+185.78
|+0.97%
A+ FOR APPLE: The iPhone maker is nearing a new milestone; $4 trillion in market cap. A first for a U.S. company…Check shares of Apple here.
VIDEO: Investors are underestimating Apple, so says one investor.
LIVE cryptocurrency prices here.
Apple
IMMIGRATION DONE RIGHT?: America needs to import skilled foreign workers because we don't have enough domestic talent, argues Elon Musk …continue reading here.
WINDFALL: The IRS may actually owe you money. Here's how to see if you're eligible…continue reading here.
VIDEO: Elsewhere, taxes are front and center for the incoming Trump administration.
IN REVERSE: 2024 was not the year for EV makers…continue reading here.
RETAIL TWIST: The Container Store filed for Chapter 11 but insists it can continue to survive…continue reading here.
WALMART'S FANCY: Walmart says it's attracting more high-income shoppers. Here's why…continue reading here.
VIDEO: Walmart's CFO tells FOX Business what's behind the transformation.
THANK YOU: After nearly three decades as one of Fox's most trusted and respected anchors, Neil Cavuto signed off earlier this month…FAREWELL
