Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Fox Business Rundown Newsletter
Published

Nasdaq slides, IRS giveback, tech worker shortage debate

Apple shares have gained over 30% this year outpacing the S&P 500

close
Charles Schwab chief investment strategist Liz Ann Sonders discusses market growth and offers her outlook as 2024 comes to a close on 'Barron's Roundtable.' video

Charles Schwab's chief investment strategist talks investing in 2025

Charles Schwab chief investment strategist Liz Ann Sonders discusses market growth and offers her outlook as 2024 comes to a close on 'Barron's Roundtable.'

-Stocks end shortened Christmas week on a down note but its not all bad news

-Apple hones in on new milestone in first for U.S. company

-Immigration debate rages as the tech industry backs importing skilled workers

-The IRS may owe YOU! What to know 

-A troubled year for EV makers 

-Another retailer files for Chapter 11 but with a twist 

-Walmart is ushering in a new chapter and the wealthy are loving it 

-ICYMI: Fox Business' beloved Neil Cavuto signs off 

STOCKS SWING: U.S. stocks ended the shortened Christmas week on a down note but still managed to rack up weekly gainsmore on the markets here. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 44782 -128.65 -0.29%
SP500 S&P 500 6047.15 +14.77 +0.24%
I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 19403.947849 +185.78 +0.97%

A+ FOR APPLE: The iPhone maker is nearing a new milestone; $4 trillion in market cap. A first for a U.S. company…Check shares of Apple here. 

VIDEO: Investors are underestimating Apple, so says one investor.

LIVE cryptocurrency prices here. 

Apple

IMMIGRATION DONE RIGHT?: America needs to import skilled foreign workers because we don't have enough domestic talent, argues Elon Musk …continue reading here.  

WINDFALL: The IRS may actually owe you money. Here's how to see if you're eligible…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Elsewhere, taxes are front and center for the incoming Trump administration. 

IN REVERSE: 2024 was not the year for EV makerscontinue reading here. 

RETAIL TWIST: The Container Store filed for Chapter 11 but insists it can continue to survive…continue reading here.

PERSONAL FINANCE TIPS & TRICKS

FOX BUSINESS ONE-ON-ONE:

WALMART'S FANCY: Walmart says it's attracting more high-income shoppers. Here's why…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Walmart's CFO tells FOX Business what's behind the transformation.

READ MORE WALMART NEWS: HERE

THANK YOU: After nearly three decades as one of Fox's most trusted and respected anchors, Neil Cavuto signed off earlier this monthFAREWELL

WATCH FOXBUSINESS HERE NETWORK HERE

DON'T MISS IT: The FOX Business Rundown Podcast – more podcasts here.

FOX Business

FOX Business podcasts (Fox Business)

UP NEXT:

– Looking for more business and market-moving headlines? Find more from FOX Business here.

– Want live updates? Get the FOX Business app here.

– Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News and FOX Business here.