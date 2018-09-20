NASCAR makes another change at top with new president

NASCAR has promoted Steve Phelps to president, the latest leadership change for the slumping motorsports series.

Phelps will replace Brent Dewar on Oct. 1. Dewar is stepping down and transitioning to an advisory role next year.

Phelps will oversee all competition and business operations and report to Chairman and CEO Jim France, who replaced his nephew in August following Brian France's arrest for driving under the influence.

Phelps has been a NASCAR executive since 2005 and steps up as NASCAR tries to steady itself during a prolonged downturn. Attendance and television ratings have dropped, and teams are struggling to find high-dollar sponsorship.

NASCAR's playoffs continue Saturday night in Richmond, Virginia. Brad Keselowski has won three consecutive races to ignite excitement as NASCAR hits its final stretch of the year.

