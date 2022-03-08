Elon Musk, Marc Andreessen mock ESG investment 'insanity'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Andreessen Horowitz co-founder Marc Andreessen have taken aim at Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) funds and what they view as a bit of hypocrisy, as investors mull whether ESG rules should be updated to allow for investment in defense companies amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Andreessen tweeted out a screenshot on Tuesday of a Reuters article which referenced a note from analysts at Citigroup who noted defense is "likely to be increasingly seen as a necessity that facilitates ESG as an enterprise, as well as maintaining peace, stability and other social goods" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Recent events in Europe, we think, will significantly increase the likelihood of defense's inclusion in the EU's Social Taxonomy", they added.

The note coincided with an announcement by Sweden's Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB that it would revise its ESG rules permit six of its funds to invest in companies that generate more than 5% of their revenue from the defense sector starting April 1.

"The plan: ESG funds will invest in defense companies to make the weapons required to fight wars with hostile regimes we buy energy from, because ESG funds won't invest in energy companies," Andreessen tweeted in response.

Musk, CEO of Tesla, replied to Andreessen's tweet, adding that ESG rules "have been twisted to insanity."

A 2018 European SRI Study found that 63.6% of EU investors excluded "controversial weapons" and 45.7% excluded "all weapons" from their portfolios due to the investments being "increasingly incompatible" with ethical and sustainable objectives.

Defense stocks have soared since the beginning of Russia's invasion, with shares of Raytheon Technologies up more than 11% year-to-date, shares of General Dynamics up more than 17% year-to-date, Huntington Ingalls Industries up more than 16% year-to-date, Lockheed Martin up more than 31% year-to-date and Northrop Grumman up more than 22% year-to-date.