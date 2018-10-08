Munich: This year's Oktoberfest was a roaring success

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FILE-In this Oct. 7, 2018 file photo young women lift glasses of beer during the opening of the 185th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany. The world's largest beer festival ended on Oct. 7th, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

More than 6 million visitors, 7.5 million liters of beer, 124 rotisserie oxen and Bill Clinton in lederhosen; another Oktoberfest in Munich has come and gone.

Festival organizers say good fall weather helped attract 100,000 more people to the annual event than last year; in all, 6.3 million from about 70 countries. That's despite this year's Oktoberfest, which ended Sunday, last only 16 days — two fewer than in 2017.

Former U.S. President Clinton and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton showed up Friday night — he dressed in traditional Bavarian garb and she in a trademark pantsuit.

Security guards confiscated 101,000 liter-size beer mugs from sticky-fingered guests seeking souvenirs. Munich authorities cleaned up 95 tons of garbage during the festival.