Muni bond Friday update: 10-year yield increases

A look at the AP Municipal Bond Index for Friday, Nov. 24:

BIGGEST MOVER: Three-year bonds. Yield increased 9 basis points over the last week to 1.54 percent.

Continue Reading Below

TWO-YEAR: Yield increased 1 basis point to 1.42 percent. The two-year/10-year spread is 92 basis points, down from 95 basis points a week ago. The two-year/30-year spread is 143 basis points, down from 146 basis points a week ago.

10-YEAR: Yield climbed 1 basis point to 2.35 percent, compared with 2.34 percent for a 10-year Treasury. The gap between 10-year municipal bonds and Treasurys has been narrowing over the last week. It was 6 basis points on Nov. 17. The 10-year/30-year spread for municipal bonds is 50 basis points.

30-YEAR: Yield climbed by less than a basis point to 2.85 percent, compared with 2.76 percent for a 30-year Treasury.

_____

AP created this story using data from Municipal Bond Information Services and the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Learn more about the AP Municipal Bond Index at http://mbis.com/