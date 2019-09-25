Movers & Shakers: Sept. 25, 2019

It's Wednesday, September 25, and these are the stories moving the markets and shaking up the world.

Pelosi forges ahead with impeachment inquiry. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday evening announced a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump to probe accusations that he tried to convince the president of Ukraine to look into the business dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 142 points as news of the inquiry broke on Tuesday, and was set to open lower on Wednesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., reads a statement announcing a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

U.K. Parliament reconvenes. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is back in London to face Parliament after the U.K. Supreme Court ruled his decision to suspend the government was unlawful. Johnson has repeatedly said he is planning for the U.K. to leave the European Union on Oct. 31.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at Downing Street in London, Sept. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

WeWork’s CEO resigns. Adam Neumann stepped down as WeWork CEO on Tuesday, saying the scrutiny directed toward him had become a "significant distraction.” He will remain at The We Company as non-executive chairman while Sebastian Gunningham and Artie Minson will serve as WeWork's co-CEOs.

Adam Neumann speaks in Los Angeles, Jan. 9, 2019. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images, File)

Federal prosecutors ask judge to temporarily block release of Trump’s tax returns. Federal prosecutors asked a judge to temporarily block a subpoena of Trump’s tax returns, saying the president has raised “weighty constitutional issues,” Reuters reports. Prosecutors will make a decision by next Tuesday as to whether they will join Trump in his quest to block the release of the returns.

President Donald Trump participates in a luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York., Sept. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Alan Dershowitz says Victoria’s Secret boss Leslie Wexner is being extorted. Dershowitz appeared in court Tuesday for his defamation case against Virginia Roberts, Jeffrey Epstein's former mistress, and said Wexner, like himself, is being falsely accused of rape, according to the Daily Mail. Dershowitz says the accusations are being made to extort millions of dollars from Wexner.