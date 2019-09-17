Movers & Shakers: Sept. 17, 2019

It's Tuesday, September 17, and these are the stories moving the markets and shaking up the world.

The Fed meets. The Federal Reserve is expected to cut its key interest rate at the conclusion of a two-day meeting which begins Tuesday. Stock futures are pointing to a small loss at the open after the Dow snapped its eight-day winning streak the previous session.

In this June 19, 2019 file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington. (AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Expand

Oil pulls back after its biggest gain in over a decade. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down more than 1 percent Tuesday morning, one day after soaring to its biggest gain in more than a decade. The energy component gained more than 14 percent Monday after weekend drone attacks on a Saudi oil field knocked out half of the kingdom’s production.

A worker fills a car at a gas station in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 17, 2019.(AP/Amr Nabil)

WeWork pulls its IPO. The workspace provider postponed its roadshow and initial public offering until at least next month. WeWork could now seek a valuation of between $10 billion and $12 billion, down from the initial expectation of $47 billion.

A Wework location in Manhattan, New York, March 28, 2019.

Sean Spicer dances with the stars. Spicer, the former White House Press Secretary, who danced with Lindsay Arnold in his debut on "Dancing with the Stars," was told by judge Bruno Tonioli that he was “off beat most of the dance,” according to the New York Post. The duo received a total score of 12 out of a possible 30.

Sean Spicer appears on" Dancing with the Stars." (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Andrew Yang will meet with fired "Saturday Night Live" cast member Shane Gillis. Yang, the Democratic presidential candidate, and Gillis, who was fired from "Saturday Night Live" for using racial slurs against Asians, will meet soon. Yang tweeted over the weekend he didn’t think Gillis should lose his job, and several other comedians, including Marlon Wayans and Rob Schneider, have also backed him.