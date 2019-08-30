Movers & Shakers: Aug. 30, 2019

Stocks on track for gains as trade tensions ease. The major averages were set to open at a one-week high Friday after China’s foreign ministry said trade teams are maintaining effective communication. Face-to-face talks between Washington and Beijing are expected to pick back up in September.

Hong Kong protests canceled as activists arrested. Hong Kong democracy activists, including Joshua Wong, are out on bail Friday after being charged with inciting people to join a June protest. A mass demonstration scheduled for Saturday has been called off after an application was rejected.

Hurricane Dorian is picking up steam. Dorian, which is nearly a Category 3 hurricane, has sustained winds of 105 miles per hour as it bears down on the Bahamas. The storm is expected to make landfall on Florida’s east coast by Monday morning, potentially as a Category 4 hurricane.

Space Command lifts off. President Trump on Thursday announced the creation of U.S. Space Command, a proposed sixth branch of the military. “As the newest combatant command, SPACECOM will protect U.S. vital interests in space, the next warfighting domain. I think that’s pretty obvious to everybody, it’s all about space,” Trump said at a press conference in the Rose Garden.

College football kicks off. No. 1 Clemson began its title defense with a 52-14 victory over Georgia Tech. No. 12 Texas A&M, No. 14 Utah and No. 17 University of Central Florida also won their season openers.