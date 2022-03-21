Expand / Collapse search
Moscow exchange to trade OFZ bonds again on Tuesday - Central Bank

The Moscow Exchange will again open for trading in OFZ government bonds on Tuesday after the trade resumed on Monday, but the stock market will remain closed, Russia's Central Bank said.

REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov (REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)

Short selling of OFZ bonds will remain unavailable, it said.

Stocks last traded on the Moscow Exchange on Feb. 25. The central bank then curbed trading as Western sanctions over events in Ukraine threw markets into turmoil.