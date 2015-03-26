Moody's 2Q Earnings Pregame Scorecard

Last quarter Moody's (NYSE:MCO) beat estimates by 7 cents per share and it is up again on Thursday, July 26, 2012.
Expectations
Analysts currently expect Moody's to come in with earnings of 71 cents per share on revenues of $632.1 million. Analysts gave estimates ranging from earnings per share to earnings per share. Over the past two months, the average estimate has moved down from 75 cents.
Stock Movement
In terms of price changes, the stock's best recent streak was when it gained $3.12 per share between June 25, 2012 and July 3, 2012. Looking at change over the last three months, April 25, 2012 and July 20, 2012, the stock price fell $5.66 (-13.5%), from $41.97 to $36.31.
Company Fundamental Trends
Stock Ratings
Analysts think investors should stand pat on Moody's with three of four analysts rating it hold. Analyst sentiment has been improving recently, as the average rating risen slightly over the past three months.
Last Quarter's Results
In the first quarter, profit rose 11.6% to $173.5 million (76 cents a share) from $155.5 million (67 cents a share) the year earlier, exceeding analyst expectations. Revenue rose 12.1% to $646.8 million from $577.1 million.
Summary
Reporting Period: 2Q
Date of Release: Thursday, July 26, 2012 before market open
EPS: 71 cents
Revenue Estimate: $632.1 million
