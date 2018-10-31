Molson Coors: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $338.3 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of $1.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.84 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The beer maker posted revenue of $3.63 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.93 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.89 billion.

Molson Coors shares have dropped 29 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has declined 26 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TAP