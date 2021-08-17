Moderna cements lead as S&P’s top stock of 2021

Moderna's stock cemented its position as the top performer in the S&P 500 for 2021, rising another 7.5% on Tuesday ahead of a meeting between the White House and the COVID-19 Response Team set for today in which next steps for boosters are expected to be discussed.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MRNA MODERNA, INC. 401.86 +28.00 +7.49%

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has administered 357,894,995 million doses through Aug. 16, with Pfizer-BioNTech leading Moderna in both administered and delivered doses.

Despite the lead, Moderna stock has locked in annual gains of more than 285%, making it the top annual performer for the broadest measure of the U.S. stock market, even with a slight pullback from hitting its high of $497.17 per share.

WALMART DOUBLES PAYOUTS FOR VACCINATED WORKERS

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PFE PFIZER INC. 50.42 +1.51 +3.09% BNTX BIONTECH SE 366.27 +23.17 +6.75%

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told FOX Business earlier this month the company is on track to deliver 1 billion doses this year, with even higher expectations for 2022 depending on confirmed clinical dosages.

"It would be between 2 and 3 billion doses, so I expect we would be able to double the output next year, maybe even triple it" he said.

Additionally, Bancel discussed the company's improving balance sheet.

"We are now sitting on $12.2 billion of cash," he noted, adding that "the board authorized a share buyback of up to $1 billion" as the company reported quarterly results.

Steelmaker Nucor is the S&P 500's second-best performer, with annual gains of 125%.