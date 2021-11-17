Moderna seeks emergency use authorization for COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

Moderna filed a request with the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all Americans aged 18 and older.

The company is seeking an emergency use authorization for the 50-microgram dose, which is half of the 100-microgram administered when patients receive their first two doses.

In October, FDA officials authorized Moderna’s booster shot for adults aged 65 or older, as well as for adults between 18 and 64 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 or have "frequent institutional or occupational exposure" to the virus. The boosters are administered at least six months after the patient completed their vaccination regimen.

Earlier this month, Pfizer-BioNTech filed a request with the FDA seeking an emergency use authorization for its own COVID-19 booster shot for adults 18 and older.

Both the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must approve the boosters for specific age groups before they can be administered. The FDA is expected to sign off on Pfizer’s booster shot on Thursday, the New York Times reported.