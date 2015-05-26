Minnesota reports 2 more bird flu cases; Stearns, Kandiyohi flocks

Health officials in Minnesota are reporting two more cases of bird flu in commercial turkey operations.

The latest cases are in Stearns County and in Kandiyohi County. They're the sixth and seventh cases in Minnesota, the nation's top turkey-producing state.

Two flocks in Stearns County had already been hit by the disease. The latest flock includes about 76,000 birds. The Kandiyohi County flock has about 26,000 birds.

Surviving birds are being killed, and both sites have been quarantined.

Health officials say risk to the public is low and food safety isn't a concern.