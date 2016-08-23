Minnesota nurses resume contract talks with Allina Health

The Minnesota Nurses Association and Allina Health are returning to the bargaining table.

The union representing about 4,800 nurses at five Allina hospitals in the Twin Cities area rejected a labor contract offer last week and authorized an open-ended strike, just two months after a weeklong strike ended without a deal. They are expected to resume talks Tuesday.

Part of the dispute is over health care plans. Allina wants to transition its nurses to the same plan as other employees to save $10 million a year. The corporate plan carries lower premiums but higher deductibles. The nurses want to keep their current health plans.

The affected hospitals are Abbott Northwestern and Phillips Eye Institute in Minneapolis, United in St. Paul, Unity in Fridley and Mercy in Coon Rapids.