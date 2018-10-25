Microsoft, Tesla and Twitter jump while AMD skids

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Microsoft Corp., up $5.98 to $108.30

The tech giant gained more revenue from online subscriptions, gaming and LinkedIn.

Tesla Inc., up $26.36 to $314.86

The electric car maker posted its first profit in two years as it ramped up manufacturing of its Model 3 sedan.

WPP PLC, down $12.11 to $57.90

The world's largest advertising company warned about sluggish results for the rest of this year.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., down $3.52 to $19.27

The chipmaker's sales fell far short of analyst forecasts as the industry's woes continued to increase.

Twitter Inc., up $4.26 to $31.80

The social media company's profit and revenue surpassed estimates on strong video ad sales.

Comcast Corp., up $1.72 to $35.84

The cable company picked up high-speed internet customers, offsetting a decline in video subscribers.

Ford Motor Co., up 81 cents to $8.99

The automaker's third-quarter profit was greater than expected and it maintained its forecasts for the rest of the year.

Equifax Inc., down $17.05 to $98.31

The credit reporting company disclosed weaker sales than analysts expected and its fourth-quarter forecasts also missed estimates.