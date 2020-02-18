Michael Milken responds to Trump's pardon: Read statement here

Financer Michael Milken, also known as the Junk Bond King, was pardoned by President Trump on Tuesday.

In the early 1990s, Milken served two years in prison after prosecutors alleged his financial strategies and tactics were "criminal schemes," as described by the White House.

Upon release, Milken, who is also a cancer survivor, has dedicated his life to philanthropy, including medical research.

