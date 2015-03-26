Merck &, Verizon Communications, Other Stocks Hit 52-Week Highs Friday

These are the nine most popular stocks that rose to 52-week highs:
- While trading on below-average volume, Merck & (NYSE:MRK) climbed today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $40.80. It peaked at $41.50. Shares have risen 1.8%, trading at a volume of 8.2 million shares. Shares have been on an upward trajectory over the past month, rising $3.83 (10.2%) from a price of $37.58 on May 31, 2012. The stock is trading 7.1% above its 50-day moving average and 8.4% above its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) increased today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $44.14. In spite of its performance and peak price of $44.77, the stock was trading on below-average volume. The stock price has risen 1.5% on a volume of 7.2 million shares. The stock has risen $6.18 (16.1%) over the last three months from a price of $38.46 on April 3, 2012. The stock is trading 5.5% above its 50-day moving average and 11% above its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on below-average volume, Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) rose today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $68.92. It peaked at $69.39. Shares are up 1.4%, trading at a volume of 4.1 million. The stock has been on the rise in the last two months, up $10.24 (17.4%) from a price of $59.01 on May 2, 2012. The stock is trading 5.7% above its 50-day moving average and 11.1% above its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) climbed today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $31.65. In spite of its performance and peak price of $31.99, the stock was trading on below-average volume. The stock price is up 2.3% with a volume of 7.2 million shares. Share price is up $2.83 (9.8%) from $28.91 on May 31, 2012. The stock is trading 5.9% above its 50-day moving average and 11.1% above its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on below-average volume, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) went up today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $77.82. It peaked at $77.96. Shares have gained 1.8% on volume of 2.7 million shares. Shares have been on on the rise over the past three months, climbing $3.19 (4.3%) from a price of $74.73 on May 31, 2012. The stock is trading 3.4% above its 50-day moving average and 7.5% above its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rose today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $63.20. In spite of its performance and peak price of $63.82, the stock was trading on below-average volume. The stock is up 1.4% with 2.5 million shares changing hands. Share price is up, having risen $2.01 (3.2%) from $61.79 on May 31, 2012. The stock is trading 2.9% above its 50-day moving average and 7.4% above its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on below-average volume, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) improved today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $48.08. It peaked at $48.95. Shares have risen 1.2%, trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares. Share price climbed over the last three months, now up $5.10 (11.8%) from $43.29 on April 3, 2012. The stock is trading 5.5% above its 50-day moving average and 12.7% above its 200-day moving average.
- The share price of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) increased today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $35.44. In spite of its performance and peak price of $35.75, the stock was trading on below-average volume. Shares are trading at a volume of 4.1 million at a price increase of 1.7%. Share price is up, having risen $2.35 (7%) from $33.34 on May 31, 2012. The stock is trading 5.1% above its 50-day moving average and 6.7% above its 200-day moving average.
- While trading on above-average volume, Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) climbed today, reaching and then surpassing its previous 52-week high of $75.08. Shares are up 5.4%, trading at a volume of 1.7 million. Shares have been on on the rise over the past month, climbing $10.06 (14.9%) from a price of $67.70 on May 31, 2012. The stock is trading 11.1% above its 50-day moving average and 13.3% above its 200-day moving average.