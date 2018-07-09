Meet The Motley Fool’s New Brand

After more than two decades of helping the world invest better, we are excited to announce a new initiative within The Motley Fool.

The road to wealth is paved with hundreds of small but important personal finance decisions. Many are simple, like spending less than you earn. Others can be more intimidating to solve for. Should you take a 15yr or 30yr mortgage? Use a credit card with cash back or miles? Work with a discount or full-service broker?

Continue Reading Below

It can be exhausting to balance all of the variables, and who really wants to work with long division to figure out which savings account is best?

Fortunately for you-we do!

We are excited to bring our financial expertise and unbiased analysis to the world of personal finance with a new brand – The Ascent. The Ascent will review hundreds of financial products ranging from credit cards and savings accounts, to mortgages, discount brokers, insurance, and more to help you make the most informed decision possible.

At The Ascent keep score on the best sign-up bonuses, highest yields, lowest fees, and most valuable perks so you don't have to.

Advertisement

You can't invest what you don't earn and don't save. The Ascent is here to help you with both sides of the equation. We'll help you make more money with sign-up bonuses, perks, high yields, and make that money go further by choosing the best products and services available to you.

Don't let the jargon of APRs and prepayment terms, and other fine print paralyze you from making the best financial decisions possible. We've got your back! We're here to help.

You can start on your path to financial freedom today by visiting our popular ranking of 2018's best credit cards. You'll find simple and straightforward analyses on everything from balance transfer cards to cash back and travel rewards. Click here to check it out.

In the future you can expect more tools and reviews as we grow our coverage. Make sure you see all of the great content we've already published at theascent.com

To Your Ascent,

Austin Smith