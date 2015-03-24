Medical Devices companies shares mixed at 10 a.m.

Shares of some top medical devices companies are mixed at 10 a.m.:
Allergan fell $1.13 or .7 percent, to $168.00.
Continue Reading Below
Baxter International Inc. rose $.17 or .2 percent, to $75.05.
Boston Scientific Corp. fell $.02 or .2 percent, to $13.09.
Johnson & Johnson rose $.60 or .6 percent, to $106.02.
Medtronic fell $.59 or .9 percent, to $63.96.
St. Jude Medical Inc. rose $1.36 or 1.9 percent, to $71.49.
Advertisement
Stryker fell $.14 or .2 percent, to $85.49.
Zimmer Holdings Inc. fell $.59 or .6 percent, to $104.54.