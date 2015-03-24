Medical Devices companies shares mixed at 1 p.m.

Shares of some top medical devices companies are mixed at 1 p.m.:
Allergan fell $2.50 or 1.5 percent, to $166.63.
Baxter International Inc. fell $.33 or .4 percent, to $74.55.
Boston Scientific Corp. fell $.07 or .5 percent, to $13.05.
Johnson & Johnson rose $1.02 or 1.0 percent, to $106.44.
Medtronic fell $.95 or 1.5 percent, to $63.60.
St. Jude Medical Inc. rose $1.05 or 1.5 percent, to $71.18.
Stryker fell $.24 or .3 percent, to $85.39.
Zimmer Holdings Inc. fell $1.23 or 1.2 percent, to $103.90.