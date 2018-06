Shares of some top media companies were down at the close of trading:

Comcast Corp. fell $1.25 or 2.1 percent, to $58.42.

Continue Reading Below

Walt Disney Co. fell $1.41 or 1.3 percent, to $106.69.

Gannett fell $1.00 or 2.8 percent, to $34.95.

New York Times Co. fell $.52 or 3.8 percent, to $12.99.

Time Warner Inc. fell $1.22 or 1.4 percent, to $83.40.

21st Century Fox Inc. class B fell $.56 or 1.7 percent, to $32.62.

Advertisement

Viacom Inc. fell $1.79 or 2.5 percent, to $69.40.