McKesson To Buy CoverMyMeds For $1.1B, Reports Sales Slightly Below Expectations

McKesson Corp. said late Wednesday it had agreed to buy privately held CoverMyMeds for $1.1 billion, saying the acquisition of the Columbus, Ohio, software company will "strengthen our technology offerings." McKesson also reported fiscal third-quarter sales slightly below Wall Street expectations. The company said it earned $633 million, or $2.86 a share, in the quarter, compared with $634 million, or $2.71 a share, a year ago. Adjusted for one-time items, McKesson earned $3.18 a share in the quarter. Revenue reached $50.1 billion, up 5% from $47.9 billion a year ago, the San Francisco-based company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected the healthcare services and IT company to report adjusted earnings of $2.91 a share on sales of $50.5 billion.
