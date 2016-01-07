The U.S. added a higher-than-expected number of jobs in May – with the Labor Department reporting that 223,000 jobs were added, more than the 188,000 jobs analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting.

Job creation was also above the average 190,000 jobs created each month after the past year.

The unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8% from April’s 3.9%.

Wage inflation came in above expectations, at 0.3%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were anticipating wages would increase by 0.2%.

“Payrolls came in ahead of expectations, but very much in line with recent averages. The unemployment and underemployment rates both ticked down, and reflect the continued tightening in the labor market," Sameer Samana, global quantitative and technical strategist with Wells Fargo Investment Institute told FOX Business.

“Wage growth ticked up and came in a bit ahead of expectations, but nothing that would worry us about runaway wage inflation,” he added. Noting that there was a touch of softness in the manufacturing payrolls and participation rate both of which bear watching, according to Samana.

Samana said the jobs report reinforces Wells Fargo’s outlook for solid economic growth, driven by consumption. Investors should get fully invested in equities, and be a bit cautious in fixed income, as yields will continue to grind higher.