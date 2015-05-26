Mattel reports 1st-quarter loss but results top expectations, shares rally in late trading

Mattel Inc. on Thursday reported a loss of $58.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for severance costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 8 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $922.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $898 million.

A year ago Mattel posted a loss of $11.2 million, or 3 cents per share, on revenue of $946.2 million. On a constant-currency basis, sales rose 5 percent year over year.

In after-hours trading, the stock rose $1.63, or 6.5 percent, to $26.90. Mattel shares have dropped 18 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 2 percent.

