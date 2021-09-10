Match Group names Tinder's first female CEO

Match Group has named Renate Nyborg as Tinder's first female chief executive officer following a breakup with Jim Lanzone, who is moving on to serve as the CEO of Yahoo.

Nyborg, who joined Tinder in 2020 as general manager of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, will take over the reins of the popular dating app beginning on Sept. 27 and report to Match Group CEO Shar Dubey.

"Throughout her career, Renate has demonstrated a keen instinct for how to develop and market mobile products, grow subscription businesses, expand in new markets, and appeal to younger users," Dubey said in a statement. "Running Tinder’s European business, she’s demonstrated true leadership, and is relentlessly focused on accelerating growth and developing experiences based on what our members -- particularly women -- are looking for."

Nyborg, who met her own husband through Tinder, previously worked at Headspace, where she built the online meditation app's first international product and marketing organization, and Apple, where she led the tech giant's App Store subscription business across Europe.

"Being CEO of this company is a truly humbling and extraordinary opportunity; to make that happen for the next generation of singles around the world," Nyborg said in a statement. "The Tinder team is – hands down – the most innovative and inspiring group I've ever worked with. We are building the most fun, inclusive, safest place for singles to connect."

Nyborg's appointment comes amid a period of accelerating growth and innovation at Tinder.

Match Group revealed in its second quarter earnings report that Tinder's direct revenue grew 26% year-over-year to $399 million, driven by a 17% increase in payer growth to 9.6 million and revenue per payer growth of 8%. Engagement remains high on the platform compared to last year, with daily average Swipe activity up 13%, daily average messages up 12% and 38% longer conversations compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Over the summer, Tinder rolled out a series of new features, including the introduction of video within Tinder profiles, a new Explore section that allows members to navigate by interest, activity or content type, and a Hot Takes feature, which allows members to chat with someone for a limited period of time before they match.

Tinder has also added new safety features, including Are You Sure?, which utilizes artificial intelligence to warn users when they are using language that may be found offensive or inappropriate, Block Contacts, ID verification and background check technology.

Match Group will deliver its third quarter earnings results next month.