Markets Right Now: US stock indexes post solid gains

article

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

Continue Reading Below

4 p.m.

Stocks posted solid gains on Wall Street, led by technology companies and banks. Energy stocks rose along with the price of oil.

The price of U.S. crude climbed back above $70 a barrel Wednesday, a day after the U.S. moved to withdraw from a nuclear accord with Iran.

The only sectors that fell were safe-play stocks like utilities and phone companies.

Exxon Mobil rose 2.4 percent. Google's parent company, Alphabet, rose 2.9 percent and Bank of America also rose 2.6 percent.

Advertisement

The S&P 500 rose 25 points, or 1 percent, to 2,697.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 182 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,542. The Nasdaq composite increased 73 points, or 1 percent, to 7,339.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3 percent.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are higher in midday trading on Wall Street, led by gains in energy companies.

The price of crude oil climbed back above $70 a barrel Wednesday a day after the U.S. moved to withdraw from a nuclear accord with Iran.

Technology stocks and banks also rose.

Exxon Mobil rose 1.7 percent. Google's parent company, Alphabet, rose 1.7 percent and Bank of America also rose 1.7 percent.

TripAdvisor soared 20 percent after reporting higher earnings than analysts expected.

The S&P 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,678.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2 points, or 0.01 percent, to 24,363. The Nasdaq composite increased 11 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,278.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.99 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in energy companies as the price of crude oil moved back above $70 a barrel.

Chevron climbed 2.1 percent in early trading Wednesday, and Exxon Mobil added 1.7 percent.

TripAdvisor soared 20 percent after reporting earnings that were much higher than analysts expected. Video game maker Electronic Arts rose 2.7 percent after its own results also beat forecasts.

The S&P 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,681.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 68 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,428. The Nasdaq composite increased 16 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,282.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3 percent.